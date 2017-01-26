Donald Trump just came up with a brilliant plan to make every United States citizen pay $60 dollars/week for the wall for the rest of your LIFE

President Donald Trump wants to impose a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, according to his White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. Watch on YouTube

Thanks, Republican supporters, you just cost every American citizen to have to pay $60dollars/week for that silly stupid wall for the rest of our LIFE. Donald Trump just came out and approved a 20% tax on all imported goods, so now to cover the overhead, imports are going up 30%........ Listen people, everything we buy in the store is 90% imported. Import tax in the United States has been zero so we do not have to pay higher prices, Import tax is passed on to the consumers. Let’s say a family of four goes to the store and spends 200/week for goods, now thanks to Donald Trump and the Republicans they will now pay $260/week, this means you will pay 60/week for the wall. This is a really dumb idea, it is time to Impeach Donald Trump and have a recall on all Republican politicians, do it now before it is too late.

Paul Ryan during an interview with Greta, said the United States tax payer will for the wall up front with tax money. So after the wall is build, we will still pay $60/week for the wall.

I'm going to buy all the razors, shaving cream, toilet paper, for the next ten years. People go out now and buy everything you can before the price of everything in the stores go too high to purchase.

The United States citizens will not have enough money to buy guns for protection or pay their NRA monthly payments after they are hit with this tax job killer idea.