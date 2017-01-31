New Poll: Should Donald Trump have fire the Attorney General Sally Yates for defying an unlawful order?

Donald Trump fired Sally Yates as the Attorney General; for not upholding an unlawful order tells us how this president will conduct business. The first person fired just happened to be a woman, and replaced with a man. So, what precedent did Donald Trump set by firing her? He sent fear down the spine of all who work for his administration. The message he sent them was to keep your personal belief to yourself and never question your leader. Donald Trump has no idea we live in America and we have a right to question our president.