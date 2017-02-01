This is a dangerous time to live in Iran, Donald Trump will take them out this year

Iran fired a Ballistic test Missile, no harm to anyone in America. But it will not stop the Republicans and Donald Trump from murdering innocent people that had nothing to do with this missile launch.

Donald Trump signed an Executive order to ban seven countries. But what people fail to realize is the real plan behind Donald Trump’s secret plot to destroy Iran for good. Follow close because Donald Trump was too sloppy and left behind enough clues to put together his covert operation.

First clue: Donald Trump bans seven countries viewed as a collateral damage to aim at one target and that is Iran.

Second Clue: Donald Trump knew Iran would retaliate by doing the same, ban on the United States. As far as the other countries are concern, they really do not matter, their retaliation sanction against the United States will never make the news. But Iran keeping the Nuclear inspectors out will generate lots of news in time.

Third clue: Donald Trump will argue Iran is not complying with their agreement to let in the nuclear inspectors, and start the war talk to retaliate. Donald Trump instigated the friction by placing Iran on his terrorist list. We all hope Iran doesn’t take the bait and retaliate with their own sanction, but we all know that would make them look weak and feeble.

Forth clue: The security adviser Michael Flynn has already placed Iran on notice because they test fired a ballistic missile. No harm was done, but Donald Trump is looking for any reason to carpet bomb Iran to make good on his promise to carpet bomb the hell out of them. Donald Trump has no love for humanity, all he wants to do is kill as many people as he can to break all records of the most kills is war. What a stupid goal to have. Get ready for the National Debt to go over 30 Trillion dollars’ folks. For all who voted for hate, you are about to see the destructive nature of hate and the sinister way they celebrate. No diplomacy at all for people that harbor hate and bigotry.

Fifth clue: The UN now has an emergency meeting over Iran testing ballistic missiles. Donald Trump wants a religious war, now he's about to get his wish. Donald Trump will drop Death bombs on innocent infants, mothers, small children, elderly and the disabled. He cannot hear the cries of death, but we will all hear them calling. The videos that will come from this disaster will be anything but pleasant, we should never use death and murder to gain support from low informed voters.

When the blood of Americans start to flow, ask Donald Trump how much oil money he got paid to destroy Iran from Israel and Saudi Arabia? Oh wait, the House of Republicans just voted to stop money transaction transparency for oil deals with foreign governments. Who would have thought Donald Trumps first deal would make him Billions. We never saw his taxes and he will never show them, so the money transactions and paper trail cannot be found easily. But it's impossible to hide what happens from here.