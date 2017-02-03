National Superhero Day: April 28th, 2017, it's also the same day Donald Trump ends his 90-day Muslim ban, when all hell breaks out

For all the comic fanatics around the United States, this day that brings great joy. April 28th is the day small children and adults put on their bright color Superhero spandex, mask, cape, and cowl. Why, this was the release date of Captain America. But it is also the day all comic Superheroes are celebrated. This is the day people are encouraged to go out into the world and do great things to help people and the community.

It is the special day people go into their closets to find that box of comics covered with dust. Memories of the good old days when you dashed out the door to find your best friend to share a moment that would never be forgotten. Together you open the pages to heroes that fly and fight evil villains, some heroes drive fast black cars, others swing on spider webs or fly with jet packs.

Donald Trump will use this day for very different reason, you see, it is the day ending the 90-day Muslim ban for them coming into the United States. On this day, President Donald J Trump opens the gates of hell to the many who have been waiting to seek revenge on all Americans who voted for Donald J Trump. They visualize Donald Trump as being the evil villain who wants to destroy their God. So, they had 90 days to train for this mission, to orchestrate the evilest plan known to mankind. To bring calamitous events, catastrophic momentous massive disasters. This is how the events will unfold.

On April 28th, people will not be awakened by the sound of an alarm clock. They will be awakened by the sound of screams, bombs, and flashing news alerts on your cell phone. Heroes and villains will be fighting, but no one knows the good guys from the bad guys. People will run into the streets shooting and fighting, only to find they shot their neighbors thinking they were the bad guys. TV preachers will insist God is in control right before the bombs hit their TV station, and the TV news screen turns black.

Donald Trump will now go into his closet in the oval office to get his Superhero spandex, mask, and cape. His Lycra spandex are for his varicose veins, the mask is really covering his bandage from his surgical cancer treatments. His cape is nothing more than an electrical heated blanket to keep him warm, the electrical cord will not let him go more than 7 feet from the outlet.

The secret service and his advisors will run into the oval office and trip over his electrical cord to his cape. The FBI director will take one look at the Superhero outfit Donald Trump has on and forget why was there in the first place. Ivanka will come out from under the Presidential desk and say I was just hiding from the sound of the bombs. Mike Pence will open the casket he sleeps in and say is this a religious freedom war? Paul Ryan will act like Donald Trump has it all in control while he wets on himself because he and the republicans started this religious Muslim war. Kellyanne Conway will come on Fox news and say, it was all President Obama’s fault because he left President Donald Trump with the nuclear button disguised as an alarm clock, so naturally Donald Trump hit it thinking he was hitting the snooze button.

Michael Flynn the National Security Advisor walks into the Oval office and tells them it’s ok calm down folks, the nuclear bombs never hit any country, Vladimir Putin shot them out of the sky two feet off the ground before they hit. The FBI Director James Comey says, that was a lucky shot, he could never do that again. That’s when Donald Trump hits the nuclear button again and fires off another nuclear bomb to see if Vladimir Putin can do it again for fun. Paul Ryan snatches the nuclear button away from Donald Trump and gives him the evil eye, then he gives it to the FBI Director James Comey for safe keeping. Everyone is screaming where is the phone book, we need to call Vladimir Putin to see if he can shoot that nuclear warhead down. Donald Trump stands up, raises his hand and said I just moved in, I don’t know where anything is in here. Everyone turn to the president and sees Putin’s name and phone number on the left hand of Donald Trump. They try pulling Donald Trump over to the phone to make the call and he trips and falls on the American Eagle on the carpet, the bird screams get off me you pervert. Donald Trump hits his emergency button for seniors around his neck for help. Everyone is in a panic so someone screams, he’s too fat we can’t move him, let’s cut off his hand. Finally, someone starts reading the phone number off his hand out loud for them to call Putin, and the call is made. Hillary Clinton picks up the phone on the other end and says hello did we win, I’m I the president?

In the meantime, war starts in America. Donald Trump comes on TV to address the people. Here is his speech: I resign. (satire, but it could happen, this date was not picked for nothing).