Race lesson for the day 101

If people forget to love one another, there will be days like this. When people judge others by their religion, there will be days like this. My momma told me there would be days like this.

It is time to look at people as humans who all deserve respect and dignity: Why Judge people by their color, why judge people by their clothing, why judge people by their religion and why judge people by their race? When our judgement of others begins, and ends with racist opinions, it will always lead us back to the lessons we should have learned as children where the lessons start with the word "why".