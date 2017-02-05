Letter to Iran Missile Squad: To make Donald Trump happy can you please have fireworks mounted on your test missiles, tell Donald it's like the Fourth of July

Letter to Donald Trump: If you let them fire all their missiles, they will eventually ruin their equipment with wear and tear, and they will run out of missiles. Watch on YouTube

Dear Iran

I have a solution to the Missile crises that could help both you and us, the citizens of the United States. Donald Trump ignores over 15,000 homicides every year here in the US and focuses on one little terrorist around the world, we would like him to focus on us here in America.

So, could you please place fireworks on your Missiles? Here in the United States, they let us set off the most powerful rockets the world has ever seen and it’s perfectly legal on the 4th of July. Our rockets go boom and the dogs wet on the floor, the cats go flying on the ceiling with their claws deep in the drywall. The sound of our rockets are so loud we spill coffee all over ourselves from the vibration of the boom. Married couples are never intimate at night on the fourth of July because the sound of booms make you wonder who farted.

Here is the solution to your problem. Make a Holiday that makes Fireworks legal and then use those days to fire off one of your best missiles. Make a sport out of it and have someone throw a large round hoop in the air and let the missile fly throw the hoop. Make a circus act out of the event, make it an extravaganza with food, music and dancing.

Believe me, here in America, we would never let Donald Trump tell us not to fire our rockets on the fourth of July. If you really want to make us happy, can we come visit and see your missiles fire on the holidays? I measured your missiles Iran, I think our fourth of July Rockets,Fireworks are bigger.

Letter to: Donald Trump

If you let them fire all their missiles, they will not have anymore.

Sign Kevin