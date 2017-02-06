Charter Schools are nothing more than a way to circumvent the civil rights laws for employment, job raises, promotions for women, elderly, disabled, and race. The laws and regulations in Charter schools are made on a local level: School student size, who is accepted, drop out records, grades, teacher education level, and condition of the school for safety.
New Poll: Should Betsy Devos be picked to carry out the Charter School segregation policy for the United States
Current Status: Published (4)
Mon Feb 6, 2017 4:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment